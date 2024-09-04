Notable Wednesday Option Activity: NFLX, COST, META

Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) options are showing a volume of 21,119 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 124.9% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $910 strike call option expiring September 06, 2024, with 7,217 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 721,700 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $910 strike highlighted in orange:
And Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) options are showing a volume of 140,818 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 14.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 113.9% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $515 strike call option expiring September 06, 2024, with 20,234 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $515 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NFLX options, COST options, or META options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Monthly Dividend Paying Stocks
NPFD Historical Stock Prices
ARM Stock Predictions
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.