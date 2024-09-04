News & Insights

Markets
NFLX

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: NFLX, COST, META

September 04, 2024 — 01:32 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX), where a total of 37,300 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 126% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $700 strike call option expiring September 06, 2024, with 5,300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 530,000 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $700 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) options are showing a volume of 21,119 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 124.9% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $910 strike call option expiring September 06, 2024, with 7,217 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 721,700 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $910 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) options are showing a volume of 140,818 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 14.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 113.9% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $515 strike call option expiring September 06, 2024, with 20,234 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $515 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for NFLX options, COST options, or META options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Monthly Dividend Paying Stocks
 NPFD Historical Stock Prices
 ARM Stock Predictions

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NFLX
COST
META

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.