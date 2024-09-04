Notable Wednesday Option Activity: NFLX, COST, META

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX), where a total of 37,300 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 126% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $700 strike call option expiring September 06, 2024 , with 5,300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 530,000 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $700 strike highlighted in orange:

Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) options are showing a volume of 21,119 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 124.9% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $910 strike call option expiring September 06, 2024, with 7,217 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 721,700 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $910 strike highlighted in orange:

And Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) options are showing a volume of 140,818 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 14.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 113.9% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $515 strike call option expiring September 06, 2024, with 20,234 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $515 strike highlighted in orange:

