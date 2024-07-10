Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MSFT, AMZN, ON

Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) saw options trading volume of 430,039 contracts, representing approximately 43.0 million underlying shares or approximately 96.7% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 44.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring July 12, 2024, with 52,402 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
And ON Semiconductor Corp (Symbol: ON) saw options trading volume of 49,015 contracts, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares or approximately 93.3% of ON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring July 12, 2024, with 23,696 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of ON. Below is a chart showing ON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MSFT options, AMZN options, or ON options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
