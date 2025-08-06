Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MKSI, CXW, LRN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in MKS Inc. (Symbol: MKSI), where a total of 5,307 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 530,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.9% of MKSI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 984,610 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025 , with 2,340 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 234,000 underlying shares of MKSI. Below is a chart showing MKSI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

CoreCivic Inc (Symbol: CXW) options are showing a volume of 4,752 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 475,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.8% of CXW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 899,690 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $19 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 2,830 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 283,000 underlying shares of CXW. Below is a chart showing CXW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

And Stride Inc (Symbol: LRN) options are showing a volume of 2,946 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 294,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.6% of LRN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 559,705 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 262 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 26,200 underlying shares of LRN. Below is a chart showing LRN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

