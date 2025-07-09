Notable Wednesday Option Activity: META, NFLX, MSFT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META), where a total of 321,363 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 32.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 271% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month of 11.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $735 strike call option expiring July 11, 2025 , with 25,303 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $735 strike highlighted in orange:

Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) saw options trading volume of 43,839 contracts, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares or approximately 150.6% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1300 strike call option expiring July 11, 2025, with 2,493 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 249,300 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1300 strike highlighted in orange:

And Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) options are showing a volume of 233,177 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 23.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 118% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $505 strike call option expiring July 11, 2025, with 20,761 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $505 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for META options, NFLX options, or MSFT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

