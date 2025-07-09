Markets
META

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: META, NFLX, MSFT

July 09, 2025 — 01:37 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META), where a total of 321,363 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 32.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 271% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month of 11.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $735 strike call option expiring July 11, 2025, with 25,303 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $735 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) saw options trading volume of 43,839 contracts, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares or approximately 150.6% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1300 strike call option expiring July 11, 2025, with 2,493 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 249,300 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1300 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) options are showing a volume of 233,177 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 23.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 118% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $505 strike call option expiring July 11, 2025, with 20,761 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $505 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for META options, NFLX options, or MSFT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Utilities Dividend Stock List
 Institutional Holders of NNVC
 AMP MACD

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Utilities Dividend Stock List-> Institutional Holders of NNVC-> AMP MACD-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

META
NFLX
MSFT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.