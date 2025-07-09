Notable Wednesday Option Activity: META, NFLX, MSFT

Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) saw options trading volume of 43,839 contracts, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares or approximately 150.6% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1300 strike call option expiring July 11, 2025, with 2,493 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 249,300 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1300 strike highlighted in orange:
And Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) options are showing a volume of 233,177 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 23.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 118% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $505 strike call option expiring July 11, 2025, with 20,761 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $505 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for META options, NFLX options, or MSFT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Utilities Dividend Stock List
Institutional Holders of NNVC
AMP MACD
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.