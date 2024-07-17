News & Insights

Markets
META

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: META, NFLX, AAPL

July 17, 2024 — 01:49 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META), where a total of 383,021 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 38.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 291.7% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month of 13.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $490 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 28,970 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $490 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) saw options trading volume of 40,969 contracts, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares or approximately 137.7% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $710 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 1,141 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 114,100 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $710 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) saw options trading volume of 812,311 contracts, representing approximately 81.2 million underlying shares or approximately 111.9% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 72.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 52,465 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for META options, NFLX options, or AAPL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 EVOL Videos
 OABI Stock Predictions
 Institutional Holders of XNPT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

META
NFLX
AAPL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.