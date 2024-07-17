Notable Wednesday Option Activity: META, NFLX, AAPL

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META), where a total of 383,021 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 38.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 291.7% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month of 13.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $490 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024 , with 28,970 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $490 strike highlighted in orange:

Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) saw options trading volume of 40,969 contracts, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares or approximately 137.7% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $710 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 1,141 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 114,100 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $710 strike highlighted in orange:

And Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) saw options trading volume of 812,311 contracts, representing approximately 81.2 million underlying shares or approximately 111.9% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 72.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 52,465 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

