Notable Wednesday Option Activity: META, NFLX, AAPL

Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) saw options trading volume of 40,969 contracts, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares or approximately 137.7% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $710 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 1,141 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 114,100 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $710 strike highlighted in orange:
And Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) saw options trading volume of 812,311 contracts, representing approximately 81.2 million underlying shares or approximately 111.9% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 72.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 52,465 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:
