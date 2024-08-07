News & Insights

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MDGL, FSLY, HD

August 07, 2024

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: MDGL), where a total of 1,810 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 181,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 64.8% of MDGL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 279,495 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 494 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 49,400 underlying shares of MDGL. Below is a chart showing MDGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Fastly Inc (Symbol: FSLY) saw options trading volume of 18,377 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 64.4% of FSLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring August 09, 2024, with 1,964 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 196,400 underlying shares of FSLY. Below is a chart showing FSLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) options are showing a volume of 20,108 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $347.50 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 1,138 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 113,800 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $347.50 strike highlighted in orange:

