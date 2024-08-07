Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MDGL, FSLY, HD

Fastly Inc (Symbol: FSLY) saw options trading volume of 18,377 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 64.4% of FSLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring August 09, 2024, with 1,964 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 196,400 underlying shares of FSLY. Below is a chart showing FSLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) options are showing a volume of 20,108 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $347.50 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 1,138 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 113,800 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $347.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MDGL options, FSLY options, or HD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Dividend Yield
BSTG Insider Buying
Institutional Holders of MFS
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.