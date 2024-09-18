Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MDB, FCX, THO

Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) saw options trading volume of 65,574 contracts, representing approximately 6.6 million underlying shares or approximately 65.7% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $41.50 strike put option expiring September 27, 2024, with 8,504 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 850,400 underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Thor Industries, Inc. (Symbol: THO) options are showing a volume of 2,702 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 270,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.6% of THO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 424,570 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 605 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,500 underlying shares of THO. Below is a chart showing THO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
