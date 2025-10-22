Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MARA, NNE, SOFI

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc (Symbol: NNE) saw options trading volume of 23,023 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 44% of NNE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 1,349 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 134,900 underlying shares of NNE. Below is a chart showing NNE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
And SoFi Technologies Inc (Symbol: SOFI) options are showing a volume of 313,219 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 31.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.4% of SOFI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 72.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 12,617 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of SOFI. Below is a chart showing SOFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
