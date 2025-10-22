Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MARA, NNE, SOFI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA), where a total of 274,544 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 27.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.3% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 62.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025 , with 21,361 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc (Symbol: NNE) saw options trading volume of 23,023 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 44% of NNE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 1,349 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 134,900 underlying shares of NNE. Below is a chart showing NNE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And SoFi Technologies Inc (Symbol: SOFI) options are showing a volume of 313,219 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 31.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.4% of SOFI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 72.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 12,617 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of SOFI. Below is a chart showing SOFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

