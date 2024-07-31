Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MAR, BKNG, K

Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) options are showing a volume of 1,315 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 131,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.8% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 209,300 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5800 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 169 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 16,900 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5800 strike highlighted in orange:
And Kellanova (Symbol: K) saw options trading volume of 10,441 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 60.9% of K's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 9,829 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 982,900 underlying shares of K. Below is a chart showing K's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MAR options, BKNG options, or K options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding Atmos Energy
POOL Videos
HAFC Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.