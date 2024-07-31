Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MAR, BKNG, K

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Marriott International, Inc. (Symbol: MAR), where a total volume of 9,163 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 916,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 69.2% of MAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024 , with 2,476 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 247,600 underlying shares of MAR. Below is a chart showing MAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) options are showing a volume of 1,315 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 131,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.8% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 209,300 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5800 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 169 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 16,900 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5800 strike highlighted in orange:

And Kellanova (Symbol: K) saw options trading volume of 10,441 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 60.9% of K's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 9,829 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 982,900 underlying shares of K. Below is a chart showing K's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

