Markets
LYFT

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: LYFT, PENN, GLNG

August 06, 2025 — 03:40 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lyft Inc (Symbol: LYFT), where a total volume of 91,016 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61.7% of LYFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 10,524 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of LYFT. Below is a chart showing LYFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

PENN Entertainment Inc (Symbol: PENN) saw options trading volume of 22,739 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 60.6% of PENN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 15,526 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of PENN. Below is a chart showing PENN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Golar LNG Ltd (Symbol: GLNG) saw options trading volume of 4,987 contracts, representing approximately 498,700 underlying shares or approximately 58.7% of GLNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 849,275 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 4,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,100 underlying shares of GLNG. Below is a chart showing GLNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for LYFT options, PENN options, or GLNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Preferred Stock ETFs
 HLXA shares outstanding history
 EHTH Average Annual Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Preferred Stock ETFs-> HLXA shares outstanding history-> EHTH Average Annual Return-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

LYFT
PENN
GLNG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.