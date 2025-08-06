Notable Wednesday Option Activity: LYFT, PENN, GLNG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lyft Inc (Symbol: LYFT), where a total volume of 91,016 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61.7% of LYFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025 , with 10,524 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of LYFT. Below is a chart showing LYFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

PENN Entertainment Inc (Symbol: PENN) saw options trading volume of 22,739 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 60.6% of PENN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 15,526 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of PENN. Below is a chart showing PENN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

And Golar LNG Ltd (Symbol: GLNG) saw options trading volume of 4,987 contracts, representing approximately 498,700 underlying shares or approximately 58.7% of GLNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 849,275 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 4,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,100 underlying shares of GLNG. Below is a chart showing GLNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

