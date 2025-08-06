Notable Wednesday Option Activity: LYFT, PENN, GLNG

PENN Entertainment Inc (Symbol: PENN) saw options trading volume of 22,739 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 60.6% of PENN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 15,526 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of PENN. Below is a chart showing PENN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:
And Golar LNG Ltd (Symbol: GLNG) saw options trading volume of 4,987 contracts, representing approximately 498,700 underlying shares or approximately 58.7% of GLNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 849,275 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 4,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,100 underlying shares of GLNG. Below is a chart showing GLNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LYFT options, PENN options, or GLNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Preferred Stock ETFs
HLXA shares outstanding history
EHTH Average Annual Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.