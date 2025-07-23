Notable Wednesday Option Activity: LUV, BSX, HPQ

Boston Scientific Corp. (Symbol: BSX) options are showing a volume of 31,092 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.6% of BSX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 7,129 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 712,900 underlying shares of BSX. Below is a chart showing BSX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
And HP Inc (Symbol: HPQ) saw options trading volume of 32,886 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 41.6% of HPQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $26.50 strike call option expiring July 25, 2025, with 17,190 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of HPQ. Below is a chart showing HPQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LUV options, BSX options, or HPQ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
