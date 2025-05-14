Notable Wednesday Option Activity: LKQ, VEL, PSN

Velocity Financial Inc (Symbol: VEL) options are showing a volume of 1,200 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 120,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 108.9% of VEL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 110,225 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,000 underlying shares of VEL. Below is a chart showing VEL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Parsons Corp (Symbol: PSN) options are showing a volume of 14,125 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 98.7% of PSN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 7,054 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 705,400 underlying shares of PSN. Below is a chart showing PSN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LKQ options, VEL options, or PSN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
