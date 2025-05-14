Markets
LKQ

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: LKQ, VEL, PSN

May 14, 2025 — 07:26 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in LKQ Corp (Symbol: LKQ), where a total volume of 30,041 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 121.9% of LKQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 13,603 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of LKQ. Below is a chart showing LKQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Velocity Financial Inc (Symbol: VEL) options are showing a volume of 1,200 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 120,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 108.9% of VEL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 110,225 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,000 underlying shares of VEL. Below is a chart showing VEL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Parsons Corp (Symbol: PSN) options are showing a volume of 14,125 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 98.7% of PSN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 7,054 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 705,400 underlying shares of PSN. Below is a chart showing PSN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for LKQ options, VEL options, or PSN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Funds Holding BREW
 lululemon athletica inc shares outstanding history
 PSL Options Chain

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Funds Holding BREW-> lululemon athletica inc shares outstanding history-> PSL Options Chain-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

LKQ
VEL
PSN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.