Notable Wednesday Option Activity: LKQ, VEL, PSN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in LKQ Corp (Symbol: LKQ), where a total volume of 30,041 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 121.9% of LKQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025 , with 13,603 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of LKQ. Below is a chart showing LKQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Velocity Financial Inc (Symbol: VEL) options are showing a volume of 1,200 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 120,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 108.9% of VEL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 110,225 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,000 underlying shares of VEL. Below is a chart showing VEL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Parsons Corp (Symbol: PSN) options are showing a volume of 14,125 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 98.7% of PSN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 7,054 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 705,400 underlying shares of PSN. Below is a chart showing PSN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

