Notable Wednesday Option Activity: LEN, PANW, DAL

Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) saw options trading volume of 14,446 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 71% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $380 strike put option expiring November 22, 2024, with 669 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 66,900 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:
And Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) options are showing a volume of 64,470 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.9% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 9,494 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 949,400 underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LEN options, PANW options, or DAL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: TIK Historical Stock Prices
WEN Earnings History
NXPL YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.