Notable Wednesday Option Activity: LEN, PANW, DAL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lennar Corp (Symbol: LEN), where a total volume of 14,222 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 77.4% of LEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024 , with 8,373 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 837,300 underlying shares of LEN. Below is a chart showing LEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) saw options trading volume of 14,446 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 71% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $380 strike put option expiring November 22, 2024, with 669 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 66,900 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:

And Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) options are showing a volume of 64,470 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.9% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 9,494 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 949,400 underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LEN options, PANW options, or DAL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.