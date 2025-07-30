Notable Wednesday Option Activity: LC, OI, ETSY

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in LendingClub Corp (Symbol: LC), where a total of 16,839 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 101% of LC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025 , with 1,691 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 169,100 underlying shares of LC. Below is a chart showing LC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

O-I Glass Inc (Symbol: OI) saw options trading volume of 13,471 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 93.9% of OI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 5,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,200 underlying shares of OI. Below is a chart showing OI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

And Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) saw options trading volume of 43,787 contracts, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares or approximately 88% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $63 strike call option expiring August 01, 2025, with 6,872 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 687,200 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $63 strike highlighted in orange:

