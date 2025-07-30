Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: LC, OI, ETSY

July 30, 2025 — 03:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in LendingClub Corp (Symbol: LC), where a total of 16,839 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 101% of LC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 1,691 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 169,100 underlying shares of LC. Below is a chart showing LC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

O-I Glass Inc (Symbol: OI) saw options trading volume of 13,471 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 93.9% of OI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 5,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,200 underlying shares of OI. Below is a chart showing OI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

And Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) saw options trading volume of 43,787 contracts, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares or approximately 88% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $63 strike call option expiring August 01, 2025, with 6,872 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 687,200 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $63 strike highlighted in orange:

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
