Notable Wednesday Option Activity: LC, OI, ETSY

O-I Glass Inc (Symbol: OI) saw options trading volume of 13,471 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 93.9% of OI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 5,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,200 underlying shares of OI. Below is a chart showing OI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:
And Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) saw options trading volume of 43,787 contracts, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares or approximately 88% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $63 strike call option expiring August 01, 2025, with 6,872 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 687,200 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $63 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LC options, OI options, or ETSY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
