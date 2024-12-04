Notable Wednesday Option Activity: KTOS, PSTG, DDOG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Symbol: KTOS), where a total volume of 14,775 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 116.6% of KTOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025 , with 6,300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 630,000 underlying shares of KTOS. Below is a chart showing KTOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

PURE Storage Inc (Symbol: PSTG) saw options trading volume of 33,316 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 111.7% of PSTG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 3,681 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 368,100 underlying shares of PSTG. Below is a chart showing PSTG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG) saw options trading volume of 66,037 contracts, representing approximately 6.6 million underlying shares or approximately 111.2% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring December 13, 2024, with 5,499 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 549,900 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

