Notable Wednesday Option Activity: KTOS, PSTG, DDOG

PURE Storage Inc (Symbol: PSTG) saw options trading volume of 33,316 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 111.7% of PSTG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 3,681 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 368,100 underlying shares of PSTG. Below is a chart showing PSTG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
And Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG) saw options trading volume of 66,037 contracts, representing approximately 6.6 million underlying shares or approximately 111.2% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring December 13, 2024, with 5,499 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 549,900 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
