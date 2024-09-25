News & Insights

Markets
JBL

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: JBL, CAH, PFE

September 25, 2024 — 03:31 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Jabil Inc (Symbol: JBL), where a total volume of 8,780 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 878,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51% of JBL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 1,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,000 underlying shares of JBL. Below is a chart showing JBL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Cardinal Health, Inc. (Symbol: CAH) options are showing a volume of 10,153 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.9% of CAH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $111 strike call option expiring September 27, 2024, with 4,586 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 458,600 underlying shares of CAH. Below is a chart showing CAH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $111 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE) saw options trading volume of 141,225 contracts, representing approximately 14.1 million underlying shares or approximately 48.9% of PFE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 28.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $29 strike put option expiring September 27, 2024, with 24,392 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of PFE. Below is a chart showing PFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for JBL options, CAH options, or PFE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 GES Videos
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding CMGE
 Institutional Holders of FYBR

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JBL
CAH
PFE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.