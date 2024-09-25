Notable Wednesday Option Activity: JBL, CAH, PFE

Cardinal Health, Inc. (Symbol: CAH) options are showing a volume of 10,153 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.9% of CAH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $111 strike call option expiring September 27, 2024, with 4,586 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 458,600 underlying shares of CAH. Below is a chart showing CAH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $111 strike highlighted in orange:
And Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE) saw options trading volume of 141,225 contracts, representing approximately 14.1 million underlying shares or approximately 48.9% of PFE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 28.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $29 strike put option expiring September 27, 2024, with 24,392 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of PFE. Below is a chart showing PFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29 strike highlighted in orange:
