Notable Wednesday Option Activity: JBHT, GS, IGT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (Symbol: JBHT), where a total of 10,404 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 73.3% of JBHT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025 , with 2,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,800 underlying shares of JBHT. Below is a chart showing JBHT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) options are showing a volume of 24,913 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $497.50 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 1,029 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,900 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $497.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And International Game Technology PLC (Symbol: IGT) options are showing a volume of 10,398 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.9% of IGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 3,310 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 331,000 underlying shares of IGT. Below is a chart showing IGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

