Markets
JBHT

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: JBHT, GS, IGT

April 16, 2025 — 03:17 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (Symbol: JBHT), where a total of 10,404 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 73.3% of JBHT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 2,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,800 underlying shares of JBHT. Below is a chart showing JBHT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) options are showing a volume of 24,913 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $497.50 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 1,029 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,900 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $497.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And International Game Technology PLC (Symbol: IGT) options are showing a volume of 10,398 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.9% of IGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 3,310 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 331,000 underlying shares of IGT. Below is a chart showing IGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for JBHT options, GS options, or IGT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 ROCI Videos
 PATD Insider Buying
 CTLT Historical Stock Prices

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
ROCI Videos-> PATD Insider Buying-> CTLT Historical Stock Prices-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

JBHT
GS
IGT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.