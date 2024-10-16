Notable Wednesday Option Activity: IONQ, SBUX, MOH

Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) saw options trading volume of 35,780 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 47.9% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $96 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 9,842 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 984,200 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $96 strike highlighted in orange:
And Molina Healthcare Inc (Symbol: MOH) options are showing a volume of 1,899 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 189,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.5% of MOH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 399,430 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 724 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 72,400 underlying shares of MOH. Below is a chart showing MOH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.