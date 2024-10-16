News & Insights

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: IONQ, SBUX, MOH

October 16, 2024 — 03:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ionq Inc (Symbol: IONQ), where a total of 51,643 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.7% of IONQ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 10.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 5,064 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 506,400 underlying shares of IONQ. Below is a chart showing IONQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) saw options trading volume of 35,780 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 47.9% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $96 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 9,842 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 984,200 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $96 strike highlighted in orange:

And Molina Healthcare Inc (Symbol: MOH) options are showing a volume of 1,899 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 189,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.5% of MOH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 399,430 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 724 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 72,400 underlying shares of MOH. Below is a chart showing MOH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Stocks mentioned

IONQ
SBUX
MOH

