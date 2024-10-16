Notable Wednesday Option Activity: IONQ, SBUX, MOH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ionq Inc (Symbol: IONQ), where a total of 51,643 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.7% of IONQ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 10.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024 , with 5,064 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 506,400 underlying shares of IONQ. Below is a chart showing IONQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) saw options trading volume of 35,780 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 47.9% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $96 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 9,842 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 984,200 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $96 strike highlighted in orange:

And Molina Healthcare Inc (Symbol: MOH) options are showing a volume of 1,899 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 189,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.5% of MOH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 399,430 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 724 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 72,400 underlying shares of MOH. Below is a chart showing MOH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for IONQ options, SBUX options, or MOH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

