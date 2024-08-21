Notable Wednesday Option Activity: INTU, ADI, CSCO

Analog Devices Inc (Symbol: ADI) saw options trading volume of 19,009 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 47.2% of ADI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 5,324 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 532,400 underlying shares of ADI. Below is a chart showing ADI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:
And Cisco Systems Inc (Symbol: CSCO) options are showing a volume of 102,642 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.1% of CSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 15,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of CSCO. Below is a chart showing CSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
