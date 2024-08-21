News & Insights

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: INTU, ADI, CSCO

August 21, 2024 — 03:18 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Intuit Inc (Symbol: INTU), where a total of 5,690 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 569,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.5% of INTU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $690 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 712 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 71,200 underlying shares of INTU. Below is a chart showing INTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $690 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Analog Devices Inc (Symbol: ADI) saw options trading volume of 19,009 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 47.2% of ADI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 5,324 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 532,400 underlying shares of ADI. Below is a chart showing ADI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Cisco Systems Inc (Symbol: CSCO) options are showing a volume of 102,642 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.1% of CSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 15,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of CSCO. Below is a chart showing CSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for INTU options, ADI options, or CSCO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
