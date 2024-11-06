News & Insights

Markets
INCY

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: INCY, PH, RCL

November 06, 2024 — 01:32 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Incyte Corporation (Symbol: INCY), where a total volume of 6,479 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 647,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.5% of INCY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $82.50 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 1,254 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,400 underlying shares of INCY. Below is a chart showing INCY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $82.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Parker Hannifin Corp (Symbol: PH) saw options trading volume of 2,555 contracts, representing approximately 255,500 underlying shares or approximately 42.6% of PH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 599,485 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $640 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 897 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 89,700 underlying shares of PH. Below is a chart showing PH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $640 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) saw options trading volume of 8,098 contracts, representing approximately 809,800 underlying shares or approximately 42% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 685 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 68,500 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for INCY options, PH options, or RCL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Funds Holding LFAJ
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding KSI
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding DAO

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

INCY
PH
RCL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.