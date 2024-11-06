Notable Wednesday Option Activity: INCY, PH, RCL

Parker Hannifin Corp (Symbol: PH) saw options trading volume of 2,555 contracts, representing approximately 255,500 underlying shares or approximately 42.6% of PH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 599,485 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $640 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 897 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 89,700 underlying shares of PH. Below is a chart showing PH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $640 strike highlighted in orange:
And Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) saw options trading volume of 8,098 contracts, representing approximately 809,800 underlying shares or approximately 42% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 685 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 68,500 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:
