Notable Wednesday Option Activity: INCY, PH, RCL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Incyte Corporation (Symbol: INCY), where a total volume of 6,479 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 647,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.5% of INCY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $82.50 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024 , with 1,254 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,400 underlying shares of INCY. Below is a chart showing INCY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $82.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Parker Hannifin Corp (Symbol: PH) saw options trading volume of 2,555 contracts, representing approximately 255,500 underlying shares or approximately 42.6% of PH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 599,485 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $640 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 897 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 89,700 underlying shares of PH. Below is a chart showing PH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $640 strike highlighted in orange:

And Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) saw options trading volume of 8,098 contracts, representing approximately 809,800 underlying shares or approximately 42% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 685 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 68,500 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for INCY options, PH options, or RCL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

