Notable Wednesday Option Activity: IIPR, ELF, TTWO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (Symbol: IIPR), where a total volume of 1,362 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 136,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 112.3% of IIPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 121,270 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024 , with 332 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 33,200 underlying shares of IIPR. Below is a chart showing IIPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (Symbol: ELF) options are showing a volume of 24,377 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 112.1% of ELF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring November 08, 2024, with 1,812 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 181,200 underlying shares of ELF. Below is a chart showing ELF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) saw options trading volume of 13,627 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 108.4% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 1,087 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 108,700 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for IIPR options, ELF options, or TTWO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

