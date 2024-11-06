Notable Wednesday Option Activity: IIPR, ELF, TTWO

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (Symbol: ELF) options are showing a volume of 24,377 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 112.1% of ELF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring November 08, 2024, with 1,812 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 181,200 underlying shares of ELF. Below is a chart showing ELF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
And Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) saw options trading volume of 13,627 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 108.4% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 1,087 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 108,700 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:
