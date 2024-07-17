Notable Wednesday Option Activity: IBM, TTD, MO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM), where a total of 19,571 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.8% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024 , with 5,469 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 546,900 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) saw options trading volume of 16,763 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 53.8% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $93 strike put option expiring July 19, 2024, with 1,169 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 116,900 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $93 strike highlighted in orange:

And Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO) options are showing a volume of 49,780 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.8% of MO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $49 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 12,936 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of MO. Below is a chart showing MO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $49 strike highlighted in orange:

