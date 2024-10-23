Notable Wednesday Option Activity: HSY, UAL, DIS

United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) saw options trading volume of 49,926 contracts, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares or approximately 49.1% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring November 01, 2024, with 14,087 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
And Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) saw options trading volume of 39,896 contracts, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares or approximately 48.5% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $98 strike call option expiring October 25, 2024, with 18,644 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $98 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for HSY options, UAL options, or DIS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Oversold Dividend Stocks
QIPT Options Chain
Institutional Holders of ASCA
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.