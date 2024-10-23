News & Insights

Markets
HSY

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: HSY, UAL, DIS

October 23, 2024 — 01:22 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Hershey Company (Symbol: HSY), where a total of 5,579 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 557,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.3% of HSY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $182.50 strike call option expiring November 01, 2024, with 1,215 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 121,500 underlying shares of HSY. Below is a chart showing HSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $182.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) saw options trading volume of 49,926 contracts, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares or approximately 49.1% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring November 01, 2024, with 14,087 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) saw options trading volume of 39,896 contracts, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares or approximately 48.5% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $98 strike call option expiring October 25, 2024, with 18,644 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $98 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for HSY options, UAL options, or DIS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Oversold Dividend Stocks
 QIPT Options Chain
 Institutional Holders of ASCA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HSY
UAL
DIS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.