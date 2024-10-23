Notable Wednesday Option Activity: HSY, UAL, DIS

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Hershey Company (Symbol: HSY), where a total of 5,579 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 557,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.3% of HSY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $182.50 strike call option expiring November 01, 2024 , with 1,215 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 121,500 underlying shares of HSY. Below is a chart showing HSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $182.50 strike highlighted in orange:

United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) saw options trading volume of 49,926 contracts, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares or approximately 49.1% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring November 01, 2024, with 14,087 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) saw options trading volume of 39,896 contracts, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares or approximately 48.5% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $98 strike call option expiring October 25, 2024, with 18,644 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $98 strike highlighted in orange:

