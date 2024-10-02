News & Insights

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: HSY, TKO, ULTA

October 02, 2024 — 03:19 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Hershey Company (Symbol: HSY), where a total of 6,416 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 641,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.7% of HSY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring October 04, 2024, with 2,450 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 245,000 underlying shares of HSY. Below is a chart showing HSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

TKO Group Holdings Inc (Symbol: TKO) options are showing a volume of 5,331 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 533,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.7% of TKO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 940,050 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 1,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,700 underlying shares of TKO. Below is a chart showing TKO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) options are showing a volume of 6,634 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 663,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.9% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,100 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

