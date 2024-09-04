Notable Wednesday Option Activity: HQY, T, DDOG

AT&T Inc (Symbol: T) saw options trading volume of 116,043 contracts, representing approximately 11.6 million underlying shares or approximately 45.8% of T's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring September 13, 2024, with 17,856 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of T. Below is a chart showing T's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:
And Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG) options are showing a volume of 14,750 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.4% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 2,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,800 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
