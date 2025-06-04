Notable Wednesday Option Activity: HPE, PYPL, ON

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (Symbol: HPE), where a total of 83,994 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.5% of HPE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 16.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025 , with 12,161 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of HPE. Below is a chart showing HPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) options are showing a volume of 44,626 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.5% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 5,201 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 520,100 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And ON Semiconductor Corp (Symbol: ON) options are showing a volume of 48,187 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.8% of ON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $44 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 7,330 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 733,000 underlying shares of ON. Below is a chart showing ON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HPE options, PYPL options, or ON options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

