Notable Wednesday Option Activity: HPE, PYPL, ON

June 04, 2025 — 01:34 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (Symbol: HPE), where a total of 83,994 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.5% of HPE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 16.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 12,161 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of HPE. Below is a chart showing HPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) options are showing a volume of 44,626 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.5% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 5,201 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 520,100 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And ON Semiconductor Corp (Symbol: ON) options are showing a volume of 48,187 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.8% of ON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $44 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 7,330 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 733,000 underlying shares of ON. Below is a chart showing ON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
