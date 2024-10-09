Notable Wednesday Option Activity: HOOD, PZZA, MPW

Papa John's International, Inc. (Symbol: PZZA) saw options trading volume of 10,166 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 115.9% of PZZA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 877,270 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 7,202 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 720,200 underlying shares of PZZA. Below is a chart showing PZZA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
And Medical Properties Trust Inc (Symbol: MPW) options are showing a volume of 156,163 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 15.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 115.6% of MPW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $4.50 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 75,866 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.6 million underlying shares of MPW. Below is a chart showing MPW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for HOOD options, PZZA options, or MPW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
