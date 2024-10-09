Notable Wednesday Option Activity: HOOD, PZZA, MPW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD), where a total volume of 167,647 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 16.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 130.7% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026 , with 48,854 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Papa John's International, Inc. (Symbol: PZZA) saw options trading volume of 10,166 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 115.9% of PZZA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 877,270 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 7,202 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 720,200 underlying shares of PZZA. Below is a chart showing PZZA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Medical Properties Trust Inc (Symbol: MPW) options are showing a volume of 156,163 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 15.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 115.6% of MPW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $4.50 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 75,866 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.6 million underlying shares of MPW. Below is a chart showing MPW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4.50 strike highlighted in orange:

