News & Insights

Markets
HIMS

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: HIMS, UAL, AMGN

October 30, 2024 — 03:22 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Hims & Hers Health Inc (Symbol: HIMS), where a total volume of 87,917 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 70% of HIMS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring November 01, 2024, with 8,126 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 812,600 underlying shares of HIMS. Below is a chart showing HIMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) options are showing a volume of 63,806 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.2% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 6,459 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 645,900 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN) saw options trading volume of 11,142 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 68.7% of AMGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 1,130 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 113,000 underlying shares of AMGN. Below is a chart showing AMGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for HIMS options, UAL options, or AMGN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Consumer Services Dividend Stocks
 CADL YTD Return
 TRCO market cap history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HIMS
UAL
AMGN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.