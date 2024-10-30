Notable Wednesday Option Activity: HIMS, UAL, AMGN

United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) options are showing a volume of 63,806 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.2% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 6,459 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 645,900 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
And Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN) saw options trading volume of 11,142 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 68.7% of AMGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 1,130 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 113,000 underlying shares of AMGN. Below is a chart showing AMGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:
