Notable Wednesday Option Activity: HIMS, UAL, AMGN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Hims & Hers Health Inc (Symbol: HIMS), where a total volume of 87,917 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 70% of HIMS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring November 01, 2024 , with 8,126 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 812,600 underlying shares of HIMS. Below is a chart showing HIMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) options are showing a volume of 63,806 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.2% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 6,459 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 645,900 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN) saw options trading volume of 11,142 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 68.7% of AMGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 1,130 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 113,000 underlying shares of AMGN. Below is a chart showing AMGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HIMS options, UAL options, or AMGN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

