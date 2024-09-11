Notable Wednesday Option Activity: GWW, WHR, GH

Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR) options are showing a volume of 3,099 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 309,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.3% of WHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 628,475 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 565 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 56,500 underlying shares of WHR. Below is a chart showing WHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
And Guardant Health Inc (Symbol: GH) options are showing a volume of 11,318 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.3% of GH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $29 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 4,033 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 403,300 underlying shares of GH. Below is a chart showing GH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GWW options, WHR options, or GH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
