Notable Wednesday Option Activity: GWW, WHR, GH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in W.W. Grainger Inc. (Symbol: GWW), where a total volume of 999 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 99,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.4% of GWW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 202,075 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $980 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024 , with 165 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 16,500 underlying shares of GWW. Below is a chart showing GWW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $980 strike highlighted in orange:

Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR) options are showing a volume of 3,099 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 309,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.3% of WHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 628,475 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 565 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 56,500 underlying shares of WHR. Below is a chart showing WHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Guardant Health Inc (Symbol: GH) options are showing a volume of 11,318 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.3% of GH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $29 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 4,033 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 403,300 underlying shares of GH. Below is a chart showing GH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GWW options, WHR options, or GH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.