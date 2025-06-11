Markets
GS

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: GS, CRWD, CFG

June 11, 2025 — 01:16 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS), where a total volume of 21,673 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 108.7% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $650 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 2,265 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 226,500 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $650 strike highlighted in orange:

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) saw options trading volume of 31,696 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 75.6% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $480 strike call option expiring June 13, 2025, with 1,964 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 196,400 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $480 strike highlighted in orange:

And Citizens Financial Group Inc (Symbol: CFG) saw options trading volume of 32,731 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 75.4% of CFG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 16,143 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of CFG. Below is a chart showing CFG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:

