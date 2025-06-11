Notable Wednesday Option Activity: GS, CRWD, CFG

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) saw options trading volume of 31,696 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 75.6% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $480 strike call option expiring June 13, 2025, with 1,964 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 196,400 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $480 strike highlighted in orange:
And Citizens Financial Group Inc (Symbol: CFG) saw options trading volume of 32,731 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 75.4% of CFG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 16,143 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of CFG. Below is a chart showing CFG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:
