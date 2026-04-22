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Notable Wednesday Option Activity: GOOGL, HTZ, VICR

April 22, 2026 — 05:54 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL), where a total of 279,813 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 28.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 100.7% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 27.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring April 22, 2026, with 28,592 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Hertz Global Holdings Inc (Symbol: HTZ) saw options trading volume of 130,889 contracts, representing approximately 13.1 million underlying shares or approximately 90.1% of HTZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1.50 strike put option expiring December 18, 2026, with 15,341 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of HTZ. Below is a chart showing HTZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Vicor Corp (Symbol: VICR) saw options trading volume of 6,943 contracts, representing approximately 694,300 underlying shares or approximately 89.7% of VICR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 773,890 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 1,084 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 108,400 underlying shares of VICR. Below is a chart showing VICR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GOOGL options, HTZ options, or VICR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Monthly Dividend Paying REITs
 Funds Holding SHN
 Top Nasdaq 100 Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Monthly Dividend Paying REITs-> Funds Holding SHN-> Top Nasdaq 100 Stocks-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GOOGL
HTZ
VICR

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