Notable Wednesday Option Activity: GOOGL, HTZ, VICR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL), where a total of 279,813 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 28.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 100.7% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 27.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring April 22, 2026 , with 28,592 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

Hertz Global Holdings Inc (Symbol: HTZ) saw options trading volume of 130,889 contracts, representing approximately 13.1 million underlying shares or approximately 90.1% of HTZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1.50 strike put option expiring December 18, 2026, with 15,341 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of HTZ. Below is a chart showing HTZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Vicor Corp (Symbol: VICR) saw options trading volume of 6,943 contracts, representing approximately 694,300 underlying shares or approximately 89.7% of VICR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 773,890 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 1,084 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 108,400 underlying shares of VICR. Below is a chart showing VICR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GOOGL options, HTZ options, or VICR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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