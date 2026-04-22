Notable Wednesday Option Activity: GOOGL, HTZ, VICR

Hertz Global Holdings Inc (Symbol: HTZ) saw options trading volume of 130,889 contracts, representing approximately 13.1 million underlying shares or approximately 90.1% of HTZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1.50 strike put option expiring December 18, 2026, with 15,341 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of HTZ. Below is a chart showing HTZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Vicor Corp (Symbol: VICR) saw options trading volume of 6,943 contracts, representing approximately 694,300 underlying shares or approximately 89.7% of VICR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 773,890 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 1,084 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 108,400 underlying shares of VICR. Below is a chart showing VICR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GOOGL options, HTZ options, or VICR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Monthly Dividend Paying REITs
Funds Holding SHN
Top Nasdaq 100 Stocks
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.