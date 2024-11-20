Notable Wednesday Option Activity: GME, CYTK, AI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME), where a total of 360,884 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 36.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 342.8% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month of 10.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring November 22, 2024 , with 47,751 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Cytokinetics Inc (Symbol: CYTK) options are showing a volume of 21,082 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 167.7% of CYTK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 16,319 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of CYTK. Below is a chart showing CYTK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI) options are showing a volume of 67,025 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 159.8% of AI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 6,569 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 656,900 underlying shares of AI. Below is a chart showing AI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

