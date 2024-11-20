News & Insights

Markets
GME

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: GME, CYTK, AI

November 20, 2024 — 03:24 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME), where a total of 360,884 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 36.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 342.8% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month of 10.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring November 22, 2024, with 47,751 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Cytokinetics Inc (Symbol: CYTK) options are showing a volume of 21,082 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 167.7% of CYTK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 16,319 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of CYTK. Below is a chart showing CYTK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI) options are showing a volume of 67,025 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 159.8% of AI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 6,569 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 656,900 underlying shares of AI. Below is a chart showing AI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GME options, CYTK options, or AI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 SDEV Videos
 Institutional Holders of WOW
 OGE Insider Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
SDEV Videos -> Institutional Holders of WOW -> OGE Insider Buying -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GME
CYTK
AI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.