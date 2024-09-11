Notable Wednesday Option Activity: GLW, NEM, CPNG

Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM) options are showing a volume of 27,164 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.7% of NEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring September 27, 2024, with 7,750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 775,000 underlying shares of NEM. Below is a chart showing NEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
And Coupang Inc (Symbol: CPNG) options are showing a volume of 28,070 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.5% of CPNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $23.50 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 8,382 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 838,200 underlying shares of CPNG. Below is a chart showing CPNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GLW options, NEM options, or CPNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: BITS YTD Return
DDG Options Chain
MGTX shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.