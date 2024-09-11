Notable Wednesday Option Activity: GLW, NEM, CPNG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Corning Inc (Symbol: GLW), where a total of 18,404 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.4% of GLW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $41 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024 , with 8,266 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 826,600 underlying shares of GLW. Below is a chart showing GLW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41 strike highlighted in orange:

Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM) options are showing a volume of 27,164 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.7% of NEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring September 27, 2024, with 7,750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 775,000 underlying shares of NEM. Below is a chart showing NEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Coupang Inc (Symbol: CPNG) options are showing a volume of 28,070 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.5% of CPNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $23.50 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 8,382 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 838,200 underlying shares of CPNG. Below is a chart showing CPNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23.50 strike highlighted in orange:

