Notable Wednesday Option Activity: GH, EXE, CEG

Expand Energy Corp (Symbol: EXE) saw options trading volume of 16,685 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 47.2% of EXE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 7,407 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 740,700 underlying shares of EXE. Below is a chart showing EXE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
And Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG) saw options trading volume of 10,489 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 46.9% of CEG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring August 01, 2025, with 1,296 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 129,600 underlying shares of CEG. Below is a chart showing CEG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:
