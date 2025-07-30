Markets
GH

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: GH, EXE, CEG

July 30, 2025 — 03:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Guardant Health Inc (Symbol: GH), where a total of 8,515 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 851,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.2% of GH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $43 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 3,048 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 304,800 underlying shares of GH. Below is a chart showing GH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Expand Energy Corp (Symbol: EXE) saw options trading volume of 16,685 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 47.2% of EXE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 7,407 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 740,700 underlying shares of EXE. Below is a chart showing EXE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG) saw options trading volume of 10,489 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 46.9% of CEG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring August 01, 2025, with 1,296 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 129,600 underlying shares of CEG. Below is a chart showing CEG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GH options, EXE options, or CEG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Split History
 BCD Options Chain
 Funds Holding EDGW

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Split History-> BCD Options Chain-> Funds Holding EDGW-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GH
EXE
CEG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.