Notable Wednesday Option Activity: GEV, CDNS, MTCH

Cadence Design Systems Inc (Symbol: CDNS) options are showing a volume of 6,054 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 605,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.6% of CDNS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 1,236 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 123,600 underlying shares of CDNS. Below is a chart showing CDNS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:
And Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH) saw options trading volume of 26,011 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 40.9% of MTCH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35.50 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 12,429 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of MTCH. Below is a chart showing MTCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GEV options, CDNS options, or MTCH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
