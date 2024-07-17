Notable Wednesday Option Activity: GEV, CDNS, MTCH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in GE Vernova Inc (Symbol: GEV), where a total volume of 11,185 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.6% of GEV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring July 19, 2024 , with 2,113 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 211,300 underlying shares of GEV. Below is a chart showing GEV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Cadence Design Systems Inc (Symbol: CDNS) options are showing a volume of 6,054 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 605,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.6% of CDNS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 1,236 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 123,600 underlying shares of CDNS. Below is a chart showing CDNS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

And Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH) saw options trading volume of 26,011 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 40.9% of MTCH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35.50 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 12,429 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of MTCH. Below is a chart showing MTCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GEV options, CDNS options, or MTCH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.