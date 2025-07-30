Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: GAP, DELL, OKLO

July 30, 2025

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in The Gap Inc (Symbol: GAP), where a total volume of 44,148 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.5% of GAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20.50 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 18,191 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of GAP. Below is a chart showing GAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Dell Technologies Inc (Symbol: DELL) options are showing a volume of 24,500 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.4% of DELL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring August 01, 2025, with 2,679 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 267,900 underlying shares of DELL. Below is a chart showing DELL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

And Oklo Inc (Symbol: OKLO) options are showing a volume of 92,472 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.1% of OKLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring August 01, 2025, with 5,786 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 578,600 underlying shares of OKLO. Below is a chart showing OKLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GAP options, DELL options, or OKLO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

