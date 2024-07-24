News & Insights

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: FTAI, DIS, ROKU

July 24, 2024 — 03:31 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in FTAI Aviation Ltd (Symbol: FTAI), where a total of 14,556 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 107.2% of FTAI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 2,832 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 283,200 underlying shares of FTAI. Below is a chart showing FTAI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) options are showing a volume of 103,012 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 97.3% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring August 02, 2024, with 8,021 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 802,100 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) options are showing a volume of 32,341 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 95.6% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $57 strike call option expiring July 26, 2024, with 1,786 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 178,600 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
