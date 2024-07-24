Notable Wednesday Option Activity: FTAI, DIS, ROKU

Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) options are showing a volume of 103,012 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 97.3% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring August 02, 2024, with 8,021 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 802,100 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
And Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) options are showing a volume of 32,341 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 95.6% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $57 strike call option expiring July 26, 2024, with 1,786 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 178,600 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57 strike highlighted in orange:
