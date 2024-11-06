Notable Wednesday Option Activity: FSLY, DDOG, AX

Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG) options are showing a volume of 28,302 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 94.7% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 1,338 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 133,800 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
And Axos Financial Inc (Symbol: AX) saw options trading volume of 3,683 contracts, representing approximately 368,300 underlying shares or approximately 94.6% of AX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 389,425 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of AX. Below is a chart showing AX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for FSLY options, DDOG options, or AX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: AMRI Videos
Funds Holding RAYA
Cincinnati Financial Average Annual Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.