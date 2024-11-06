News & Insights

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: FSLY, DDOG, AX

November 06, 2024 — 03:17 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Fastly Inc (Symbol: FSLY), where a total of 22,120 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 94.7% of FSLY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $6.50 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 4,568 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 456,800 underlying shares of FSLY. Below is a chart showing FSLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG) options are showing a volume of 28,302 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 94.7% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 1,338 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 133,800 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And Axos Financial Inc (Symbol: AX) saw options trading volume of 3,683 contracts, representing approximately 368,300 underlying shares or approximately 94.6% of AX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 389,425 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of AX. Below is a chart showing AX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FSLY options, DDOG options, or AX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

