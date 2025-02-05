News & Insights

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: FSLR, ALGN, MSFT

February 05, 2025 — 02:25 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR), where a total volume of 16,787 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 71.2% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring February 07, 2025, with 1,424 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 142,400 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) options are showing a volume of 4,916 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 491,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.2% of ALGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 700,140 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring February 07, 2025, with 876 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 87,600 underlying shares of ALGN. Below is a chart showing ALGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

And Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) saw options trading volume of 161,769 contracts, representing approximately 16.2 million underlying shares or approximately 68.1% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $415 strike call option expiring February 07, 2025, with 15,742 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $415 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FSLR options, ALGN options, or MSFT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
