Notable Wednesday Option Activity: FSLR, ALGN, MSFT

Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) options are showing a volume of 4,916 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 491,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.2% of ALGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 700,140 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring February 07, 2025, with 876 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 87,600 underlying shares of ALGN. Below is a chart showing ALGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:
And Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) saw options trading volume of 161,769 contracts, representing approximately 16.2 million underlying shares or approximately 68.1% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $415 strike call option expiring February 07, 2025, with 15,742 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $415 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for FSLR options, ALGN options, or MSFT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Oversold Canadian Stocks
IIIV shares outstanding history
FCRE shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.