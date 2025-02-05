Notable Wednesday Option Activity: FSLR, ALGN, MSFT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR), where a total volume of 16,787 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 71.2% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring February 07, 2025 , with 1,424 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 142,400 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) options are showing a volume of 4,916 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 491,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.2% of ALGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 700,140 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring February 07, 2025, with 876 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 87,600 underlying shares of ALGN. Below is a chart showing ALGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

And Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) saw options trading volume of 161,769 contracts, representing approximately 16.2 million underlying shares or approximately 68.1% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $415 strike call option expiring February 07, 2025, with 15,742 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $415 strike highlighted in orange:

