Notable Wednesday Option Activity: FOUR, BUR, TEX

Burford Capital Limited Ordinary Shares (Symbol: BUR) saw options trading volume of 11,797 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 69.5% of BUR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 5,273 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 527,300 underlying shares of BUR. Below is a chart showing BUR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Terex Corp. (Symbol: TEX) options are showing a volume of 4,848 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 484,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.7% of TEX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 715,680 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 2,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,100 underlying shares of TEX. Below is a chart showing TEX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for FOUR options, BUR options, or TEX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
