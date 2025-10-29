Notable Wednesday Option Activity: FOUR, BUR, TEX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Shift4 Payments Inc (Symbol: FOUR), where a total of 12,466 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 71.2% of FOUR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025 , with 4,816 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 481,600 underlying shares of FOUR. Below is a chart showing FOUR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Burford Capital Limited Ordinary Shares (Symbol: BUR) saw options trading volume of 11,797 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 69.5% of BUR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 5,273 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 527,300 underlying shares of BUR. Below is a chart showing BUR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Terex Corp. (Symbol: TEX) options are showing a volume of 4,848 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 484,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.7% of TEX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 715,680 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 2,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,100 underlying shares of TEX. Below is a chart showing TEX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

