Markets
FOUR

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: FOUR, BUR, TEX

October 29, 2025 — 03:21 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Shift4 Payments Inc (Symbol: FOUR), where a total of 12,466 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 71.2% of FOUR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 4,816 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 481,600 underlying shares of FOUR. Below is a chart showing FOUR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Burford Capital Limited Ordinary Shares (Symbol: BUR) saw options trading volume of 11,797 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 69.5% of BUR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 5,273 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 527,300 underlying shares of BUR. Below is a chart showing BUR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Terex Corp. (Symbol: TEX) options are showing a volume of 4,848 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 484,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.7% of TEX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 715,680 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 2,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,100 underlying shares of TEX. Below is a chart showing TEX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for FOUR options, BUR options, or TEX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Carl Icahn Stock Picks
 EOG Dividend Growth Rate
 Funds Holding TWMC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Carl Icahn Stock Picks-> EOG Dividend Growth Rate-> Funds Holding TWMC-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

FOUR
BUR
TEX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.