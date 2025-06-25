Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: FIVN, BMBL, CAR

June 25, 2025 — 03:26 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Five9, Inc (Symbol: FIVN), where a total volume of 25,717 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 156.8% of FIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 12,553 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of FIVN. Below is a chart showing FIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Bumble Inc (Symbol: BMBL) options are showing a volume of 25,244 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 105% of BMBL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 11,261 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of BMBL. Below is a chart showing BMBL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:

And Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR) saw options trading volume of 12,071 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 96.1% of CAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring June 27, 2025, with 1,624 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 162,400 underlying shares of CAR. Below is a chart showing CAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FIVN options, BMBL options, or CAR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

