Notable Wednesday Option Activity: FIVE, EXAS, GM

EXACT Sciences Corp. (Symbol: EXAS) saw options trading volume of 18,115 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 45.3% of EXAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 8,206 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 820,600 underlying shares of EXAS. Below is a chart showing EXAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
And General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) options are showing a volume of 61,317 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.7% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 13,504 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
