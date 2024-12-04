Notable Wednesday Option Activity: FIVE, EXAS, GM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Five Below Inc (Symbol: FIVE), where a total of 9,696 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 969,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.4% of FIVE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024 , with 1,765 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 176,500 underlying shares of FIVE. Below is a chart showing FIVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

EXACT Sciences Corp. (Symbol: EXAS) saw options trading volume of 18,115 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 45.3% of EXAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 8,206 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 820,600 underlying shares of EXAS. Below is a chart showing EXAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) options are showing a volume of 61,317 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.7% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 13,504 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

