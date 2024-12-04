News & Insights

Markets
FIVE

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: FIVE, EXAS, GM

December 04, 2024 — 03:36 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Five Below Inc (Symbol: FIVE), where a total of 9,696 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 969,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.4% of FIVE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 1,765 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 176,500 underlying shares of FIVE. Below is a chart showing FIVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

EXACT Sciences Corp. (Symbol: EXAS) saw options trading volume of 18,115 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 45.3% of EXAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 8,206 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 820,600 underlying shares of EXAS. Below is a chart showing EXAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) options are showing a volume of 61,317 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.7% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 13,504 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for FIVE options, EXAS options, or GM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Low PE Ratios
 JPM Split History
 Institutional Holders of BRFH

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Low PE Ratios -> JPM Split History -> Institutional Holders of BRFH -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FIVE
EXAS
GM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.