Notable Wednesday Option Activity: FCX, LULU, MRK

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX), where a total of 79,361 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.5% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 15.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $71 strike call option expiring July 31, 2026 , with 15,577 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $71 strike highlighted in orange:

lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) options are showing a volume of 13,522 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.4% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $117 strike call option expiring July 24, 2026, with 2,157 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 215,700 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $117 strike highlighted in orange:

And Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK) options are showing a volume of 44,026 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.5% of MRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $132 strike call option expiring July 24, 2026, with 35,340 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares of MRK. Below is a chart showing MRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $132 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FCX options, LULU options, or MRK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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