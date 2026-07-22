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Notable Wednesday Option Activity: FCX, LULU, MRK

July 22, 2026 — 02:03 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX), where a total of 79,361 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.5% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 15.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $71 strike call option expiring July 31, 2026, with 15,577 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $71 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) options are showing a volume of 13,522 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.4% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $117 strike call option expiring July 24, 2026, with 2,157 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 215,700 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $117 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK) options are showing a volume of 44,026 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.5% of MRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $132 strike call option expiring July 24, 2026, with 35,340 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares of MRK. Below is a chart showing MRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $132 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for FCX options, LULU options, or MRK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further FCX Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

FCX
LULU
MRK

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