Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ETSY, DIS, INSE

May 14, 2025 — 07:31 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY), where a total volume of 26,969 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.8% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 17,577 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) options are showing a volume of 64,486 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.5% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 3,806 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 380,600 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

And Inspired Entertainment Inc (Symbol: INSE) options are showing a volume of 570 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 57,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.8% of INSE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 112,215 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 570 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 57,000 underlying shares of INSE. Below is a chart showing INSE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ETSY options, DIS options, or INSE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

