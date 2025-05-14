Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ETSY, DIS, INSE

Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) options are showing a volume of 64,486 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.5% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 3,806 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 380,600 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
And Inspired Entertainment Inc (Symbol: INSE) options are showing a volume of 570 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 57,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.8% of INSE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 112,215 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 570 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 57,000 underlying shares of INSE. Below is a chart showing INSE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ETSY options, DIS options, or INSE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: CAAS shares outstanding history
PGC Historical Stock Prices
HY Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.