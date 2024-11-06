Notable Wednesday Option Activity: EQT, IRM, V

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT), where a total of 26,944 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.7% of EQT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $44 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025 , with 4,227 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 422,700 underlying shares of EQT. Below is a chart showing EQT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:

Iron Mountain Inc (Symbol: IRM) saw options trading volume of 6,165 contracts, representing approximately 616,500 underlying shares or approximately 46.7% of IRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 1,907 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 190,700 underlying shares of IRM. Below is a chart showing IRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

And Visa Inc (Symbol: V) options are showing a volume of 25,169 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.5% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring November 08, 2024, with 1,505 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,500 underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

