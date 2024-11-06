Notable Wednesday Option Activity: EQT, IRM, V

Iron Mountain Inc (Symbol: IRM) saw options trading volume of 6,165 contracts, representing approximately 616,500 underlying shares or approximately 46.7% of IRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 1,907 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 190,700 underlying shares of IRM. Below is a chart showing IRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
And Visa Inc (Symbol: V) options are showing a volume of 25,169 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.5% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring November 08, 2024, with 1,505 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,500 underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for EQT options, IRM options, or V options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Energy Stock Channel
RCII Videos
BMI Dividend Growth Rate
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.