Notable Wednesday Option Activity: DRI, PRAX, TGTX

July 09, 2025 — 03:19 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (Symbol: DRI), where a total volume of 7,290 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 729,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.9% of DRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 3,284 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 328,400 underlying shares of DRI. Below is a chart showing DRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc (Symbol: PRAX) saw options trading volume of 1,123 contracts, representing approximately 112,300 underlying shares or approximately 42.8% of PRAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 262,140 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 214 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 21,400 underlying shares of PRAX. Below is a chart showing PRAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And TG Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: TGTX) saw options trading volume of 7,099 contracts, representing approximately 709,900 underlying shares or approximately 42.7% of TGTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $33 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 1,321 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 132,100 underlying shares of TGTX. Below is a chart showing TGTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DRI options, PRAX options, or TGTX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
