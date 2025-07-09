Notable Wednesday Option Activity: DRI, PRAX, TGTX

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc (Symbol: PRAX) saw options trading volume of 1,123 contracts, representing approximately 112,300 underlying shares or approximately 42.8% of PRAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 262,140 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 214 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 21,400 underlying shares of PRAX. Below is a chart showing PRAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
And TG Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: TGTX) saw options trading volume of 7,099 contracts, representing approximately 709,900 underlying shares or approximately 42.7% of TGTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $33 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 1,321 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 132,100 underlying shares of TGTX. Below is a chart showing TGTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:
