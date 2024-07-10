Notable Wednesday Option Activity: DOCN, FTAI, GME

FTAI Aviation Ltd (Symbol: FTAI) options are showing a volume of 8,056 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 805,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.7% of FTAI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 1,611 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 161,100 underlying shares of FTAI. Below is a chart showing FTAI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
And GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME) saw options trading volume of 353,312 contracts, representing approximately 35.3 million underlying shares or approximately 69.2% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 51.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 38,054 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DOCN options, FTAI options, or GME options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: TSI shares outstanding history
Institutional Holders of VFVA
Institutional Holders of REIS
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.