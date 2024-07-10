Notable Wednesday Option Activity: DOCN, FTAI, GME

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (Symbol: DOCN), where a total volume of 8,262 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 826,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 73.7% of DOCN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024 , with 5,759 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 575,900 underlying shares of DOCN. Below is a chart showing DOCN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:

FTAI Aviation Ltd (Symbol: FTAI) options are showing a volume of 8,056 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 805,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.7% of FTAI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 1,611 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 161,100 underlying shares of FTAI. Below is a chart showing FTAI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME) saw options trading volume of 353,312 contracts, representing approximately 35.3 million underlying shares or approximately 69.2% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 51.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 38,054 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

