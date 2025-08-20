Notable Wednesday Option Activity: DLR, MRNA, FSLR

Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) options are showing a volume of 95,334 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 111.9% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $29.50 strike call option expiring August 22, 2025, with 30,432 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) options are showing a volume of 26,592 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.6% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $202.50 strike put option expiring August 22, 2025, with 3,934 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 393,400 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $202.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DLR options, MRNA options, or FSLR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
