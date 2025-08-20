Notable Wednesday Option Activity: DLR, MRNA, FSLR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Digital Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: DLR), where a total volume of 18,064 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 123.8% of DLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026 , with 10,020 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of DLR. Below is a chart showing DLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) options are showing a volume of 95,334 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 111.9% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $29.50 strike call option expiring August 22, 2025, with 30,432 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) options are showing a volume of 26,592 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.6% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $202.50 strike put option expiring August 22, 2025, with 3,934 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 393,400 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $202.50 strike highlighted in orange:

