Notable Wednesday Option Activity: DLR, IRM, WMT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Digital Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: DLR), where a total volume of 8,067 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 806,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58% of DLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024 , with 3,714 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 371,400 underlying shares of DLR. Below is a chart showing DLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Iron Mountain Inc (Symbol: IRM) options are showing a volume of 5,907 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 590,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.2% of IRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 2,800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 280,000 underlying shares of IRM. Below is a chart showing IRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) saw options trading volume of 65,310 contracts, representing approximately 6.5 million underlying shares or approximately 50.1% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $83 strike call option expiring October 25, 2024, with 5,880 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 588,000 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $83 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DLR options, IRM options, or WMT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.