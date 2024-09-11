Notable Wednesday Option Activity: DLR, CCI, KR

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Digital Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: DLR), where a total of 11,078 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 78.3% of DLR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024 , with 4,924 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 492,400 underlying shares of DLR. Below is a chart showing DLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Crown Castle Inc (Symbol: CCI) saw options trading volume of 13,538 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 67.2% of CCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 12,170 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of CCI. Below is a chart showing CCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Kroger Co (Symbol: KR) saw options trading volume of 22,167 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 49.4% of KR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $52 strike call option expiring October 11, 2024, with 2,794 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 279,400 underlying shares of KR. Below is a chart showing KR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DLR options, CCI options, or KR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

